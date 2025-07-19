Poroshenko calls military economy govt's main priority

The MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko during a trip to the front in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk directions called the transfer of the economy to a war footing a key task for the new government.

As reported on the European Solidarity website, he handed over aid to the brigades and announced the priority steps that, in his opinion, the government should implement.

Poroshenko emphasized the need to provide up to 90% of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the expense of the state, calling the current situation, when the main burden falls on volunteers, "categorically unacceptable." Among other initiatives are sending taxes from military personnel directly to the brigades, intensifying cooperation with international partners, and an appeal to the US Congress next week to increase arms supplies.

"Finally, we are at the front. Like a breath of fresh air. In Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk directions. They are working here from Orikhiv and Huliaypole to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. What is important for our fighters today? I asked the new Prime Minister several questions. First, when will the Ukrainian economy switch to war footing? When will the state provide 90% of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine? Not like now, when 90% are volunteers, and only 10% is the state. This is categorically unacceptable. Switching to war footing is task number one," the politician said.

During the visit, the leader of European Solidarity handed over equipment and machinery worth UAH 30 million. In particular, assistance was given to the unmanned systems units Hawks and Scythian Griffins, which received FPV drones (including those with thermal imagers and a fiber-optic communication system), electronic warfare systems, mobile shower units, electronic equipment and mobile auto repair shops.

Poroshenko noted the high level of adaptation of the Ukrainian military to new technologies and emphasized the need to continue the technical re-equipment of the army. According to him, only force is the language that Russian aggression understands, and it is the Armed Forces of Ukraine that are the main diplomats on the path to peace.