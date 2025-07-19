Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:54 19.07.2025

Poroshenko calls military economy govt's main priority

2 min read

The MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko during a trip to the front in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk directions called the transfer of the economy to a war footing a key task for the new government.

As reported on the European Solidarity website, he handed over aid to the brigades and announced the priority steps that, in his opinion, the government should implement.

Poroshenko emphasized the need to provide up to 90% of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the expense of the state, calling the current situation, when the main burden falls on volunteers, "categorically unacceptable." Among other initiatives are sending taxes from military personnel directly to the brigades, intensifying cooperation with international partners, and an appeal to the US Congress next week to increase arms supplies.

"Finally, we are at the front. Like a breath of fresh air. In Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk directions. They are working here from Orikhiv and Huliaypole to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. What is important for our fighters today? I asked the new Prime Minister several questions. First, when will the Ukrainian economy switch to war footing? When will the state provide 90% of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine? Not like now, when 90% are volunteers, and only 10% is the state. This is categorically unacceptable. Switching to war footing is task number one," the politician said.

During the visit, the leader of European Solidarity handed over equipment and machinery worth UAH 30 million. In particular, assistance was given to the unmanned systems units Hawks and Scythian Griffins, which received FPV drones (including those with thermal imagers and a fiber-optic communication system), electronic warfare systems, mobile shower units, electronic equipment and mobile auto repair shops.

Poroshenko noted the high level of adaptation of the Ukrainian military to new technologies and emphasized the need to continue the technical re-equipment of the army. According to him, only force is the language that Russian aggression understands, and it is the Armed Forces of Ukraine that are the main diplomats on the path to peace.

 

 

Tags: #economy #poroshenko #european_solidarity #military #government

MORE ABOUT

17:13 18.07.2025
Over 13 million liters of discounted fuel were provided to military personnel at UKRNAFTA filling stations

Over 13 million liters of discounted fuel were provided to military personnel at UKRNAFTA filling stations

10:46 18.07.2025
Poroshenko delivered another batch of aid to the front line

Poroshenko delivered another batch of aid to the front line

20:47 17.07.2025
Svyrydenko: Implementation of sanctions policy is effective tool of state management

Svyrydenko: Implementation of sanctions policy is effective tool of state management

18:33 17.07.2025
Poroshenko assesses statements of Svyrydenko and Pronin regarding grounds for imposing sanctions against him as evidence of their falsifications

Poroshenko assesses statements of Svyrydenko and Pronin regarding grounds for imposing sanctions against him as evidence of their falsifications

14:23 17.07.2025
Poroshenko calls Rada Vote for PM unconstitutional due to lack of coalition

Poroshenko calls Rada Vote for PM unconstitutional due to lack of coalition

13:56 17.07.2025
Svyrydenko: Our government is heading towards self-sufficiency - military, economic and social

Svyrydenko: Our government is heading towards self-sufficiency - military, economic and social

12:40 17.07.2025
Military cadet kills two instructors

Military cadet kills two instructors

10:10 17.07.2025
Svyrydenko government shuffles cabinet with two new ministers, deputy PM, and three ministry changes

Svyrydenko government shuffles cabinet with two new ministers, deputy PM, and three ministry changes

13:29 16.07.2025
Poroshenko slams budget changes before government change, UAH 8 bln transfer to Reserve Fund

Poroshenko slams budget changes before government change, UAH 8 bln transfer to Reserve Fund

14:02 15.07.2025
Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: More than 300 strike drones, over 30 missiles of various types used against Ukrainian cities

AFU liberate village of Yalta in Donetsk region near administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk

Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Ukraine returns 11 more children from occupation

Patriot system that Germany plans to transfer to Ukraine will be ready no earlier than in 6-8 months

Australia supplies Ukraine with M1A1 Abrams tanks within $160 mln aid package

Zelenskyy: More than 300 strike drones, over 30 missiles of various types used against Ukrainian cities

G7 ambassadors congratulate new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, expect further cooperation

Ministry of Veterans Affairs explains how veterans can purchase housing under eOselia program

Ukraine has unique experience in countering Russia's cyberattacks, will strengthen collective resilience of partners

Govt restricts supply of medicines to one distributor to prevent pharma market monopolization

UK imposes sanctions on three units of Russia's GRU, 18 of their agents

AD
AD