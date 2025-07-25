Invaders lose 980 military, 76 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 980 occupiers, three tanks, five armored vehicles, 31 artillery systems, 96 UAVs, as well as 76 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 25, 2025 approximately amounted to: 1,047,250 (plus 980) people of military personnel, 11,049 (plus three) tanks, 23,052 (plus 5) armored combat vehicles, 30,777 (plus 31) artillery systems, 1,446 MLRS units, 1,201 (plus two) air defense systems, 421 aircraft units, 340 helicopters, 47,834 (plus 196) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,535 (plus two) cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 56,213 (plus 76) motor vehicles and tanker trucks, and 1,500, and 3,935 units of special equipment," the message says.