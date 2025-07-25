Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:43 25.07.2025

Invaders lose 980 military, 76 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

1 min read
Invaders lose 980 military, 76 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 980 occupiers, three tanks, five armored vehicles, 31 artillery systems, 96 UAVs, as well as 76 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 25, 2025 approximately amounted to: 1,047,250 (plus 980) people of military personnel, 11,049 (plus three) tanks, 23,052 (plus 5) armored combat vehicles, 30,777 (plus 31) artillery systems, 1,446 MLRS units, 1,201 (plus two) air defense systems, 421 aircraft units, 340 helicopters, 47,834 (plus 196) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,535 (plus two) cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 56,213 (plus 76) motor vehicles and tanker trucks, and 1,500, and 3,935 units of special equipment," the message says.

Tags: #invaders #military #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

13:54 19.07.2025
Poroshenko calls military economy govt's main priority

Poroshenko calls military economy govt's main priority

17:13 18.07.2025
Over 13 million liters of discounted fuel were provided to military personnel at UKRNAFTA filling stations

Over 13 million liters of discounted fuel were provided to military personnel at UKRNAFTA filling stations

12:40 17.07.2025
Military cadet kills two instructors

Military cadet kills two instructors

14:55 09.07.2025
Nova Poshta expands military delivery to Dnipropetrovsk region via Army+

Nova Poshta expands military delivery to Dnipropetrovsk region via Army+

20:47 08.07.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

20:03 04.07.2025
Military aid to Ukraine unilaterally stopped by Hegseth, despite analysis results – media

Military aid to Ukraine unilaterally stopped by Hegseth, despite analysis results – media

19:51 03.07.2025
Invaders advance in Kamyanske, Zirka, near Andriyivka, Bohatyr, Nelypivka and Synkivka – DeepState

Invaders advance in Kamyanske, Zirka, near Andriyivka, Bohatyr, Nelypivka and Synkivka – DeepState

11:41 01.07.2025
Defense Forces down 47 enemy UAVs – Air Force

Defense Forces down 47 enemy UAVs – Air Force

18:14 27.06.2025
Zelenskyy, NSDC instruct to provide funds for national security and defense in 2026-2028 budget declaration, process increase in payments to military

Zelenskyy, NSDC instruct to provide funds for national security and defense in 2026-2028 budget declaration, process increase in payments to military

12:19 25.06.2025
NATO plans to invest in Ukraine's military industry – Rutte

NATO plans to invest in Ukraine's military industry – Rutte

HOT NEWS

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Military-industrial complex facilities will burn until Russians agree to ceasefire - Yermak

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: We spoke with prosecutor general about the need for independent functioning of NABU and SAPO

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

There’re no Russian children in Ukraine - Zelenskyy on Russia's demands after talks in Istanbul

Zelenskyy on swap: There’s agreement that 1,200 soldiers will return

Zelenskyy orders to prepare contract for $10-30 bln on U.S. purchase of drones from Ukraine

AD
AD