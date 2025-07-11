Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross have made over 400 trips to Poltava region during eight months

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Mobile rehabilitation teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have made more than 400 trips to provide assistance to people in Poltava region since November 2024.

“In November 2024, Poltava Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross, with the support of the British Red Cross, launched the activities of mobile rehabilitation teams … Specialists come directly to the home to provide comprehensive assistance in a familiar and comfortable environment,” the Ukrainian Red Cross reported on Facebook on Friday.

During this time, the mobile teams made 444 trips, trained 60 people and 22 caregivers to care for patients in need of rehabilitation, and provided 228 units of assistive equipment free of charge.

Mobile rehabilitation teams work to ensure equal access to quality physical rehabilitation for everyone, regardless of where they live.