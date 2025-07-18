Over 13 million liters of discounted fuel were provided to military personnel at UKRNAFTA filling stations

The “Pluses” program, which the UKRNAFTA filling station network is implementing in conjunction with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine as part of the Army+ app, demonstrates consistent effectiveness and real support for the military.

Since the project began in December 2024, military personnel have refueled 13.3 million liters of fuel. The savings amounted to 36.1 million hryvnia. Another 4.2 million hryvnia was saved on café products and 707,900 hryvnia on goods in stores at gas stations. In total, almost 100,000 military personnel have already taken advantage of special discounts.

We remind you about discounts for military personnel from Army+ at UKRNAFTA gas stations:

* -3 UAH/liter on gasoline and diesel (up to 200 liters/month)

* -0.5 UAH/liter on liquefied gas (up to 200 liters/month)

* -30% on café products

* -10% on goods in stores (except alcohol, tobacco, and promotional items, up to 2,000 UAH/month).

UKRNAFTA consistently provides special service conditions for defenders of Ukraine. The company thanks everyone who serves and continues to support the military every step of the way.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer and operator of a national network of gas stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco's assets and now operates a total of 545 gas stations, including 461 of its own and 84 under management.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to restore operations and upgrade the format of its network of gas stations. Since February 2023, it has been issuing its own fuel vouchers and NAFTAKarta cards, which are sold to legal entities and individuals through Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

The largest shareholder of Ukrnafta is Naftogaz of Ukraine with a 50%+1 share.

In November 2022, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the corporate rights of the company, which were previously owned by private owners, to the state and are now managed by the Ministry of Defense.