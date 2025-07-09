Nova Poshta expands military delivery to Dnipropetrovsk region via Army+

Nova Poshta, the leader of express deliveries in Ukraine, has expanded the program for military personnel in partnership with the Army+ mobile application within the framework of the Pluses state loyalty program, adding the Dnipropetrovsk region to the list of regions.

According to the company's press service, since June, Nova Poshta has expanded the capabilities of the program by increasing the number of shipments, adding a new region and simplified registration.

Thus, each month you can generate up to three barcodes for payment for parcels in the Army+ application, in the Services, Pluses, Nova Poshta menu, each barcode is valid for up to seven days, after which it is returned to the system for other users, the maximum weight of the parcel is up to 30 kg, the cost is 1 hryvnia, and delivery is available in six front-line regions: Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk.

Nova Poshta added that since joining the Plus program, the military has made over 260,000 deliveries for UAH 1.

"We analyzed how users interact with the program and improved the process so that it better meets the needs of the military. In particular, we increased the number of codes and the geography of operation. Our goal is to make the registration process as simple and accessible as possible, especially for those who are in positions," said head of the Humanitarian Nova Poshta department, Heorhiy Harkusha.

The company also emphasized that in parallel with Army+, the humanitarian Nova Poshta program for volunteers operates.

"Since 2014, Nova Poshta has delivered over 4.8 million humanitarian shipments with a total weight of over 170 thousand tonnes," the press service added.

It was previously reported that Nova Poshta has joined the Plus preference program in the Army+ mobile application for military personnel, which provides them with the opportunity to send and receive cargo up to 30 kg for 1 hryvnia in branches of front-line regions: Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson.