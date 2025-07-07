Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:45 07.07.2025

URCS assists victims after Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

1 min read
URCS assists victims after Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance at the site of Russian drone strikes in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

"The Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kharkiv region worked at the scene of the emergency together with other services. Volunteers carried out door-to-door visits in damaged apartment buildings and inspected surrounding areas to provide first aid to those affected," the organization reported on Facebook on Monday.

At present, Ukrainian Red Cross Society support points are operating in the areas impacted by the attack. These stations are distributing humanitarian aid, including emergency supply kits, hygiene products, drinking water, and tarpaulins.

As reported, enemy UAV strikes were recorded in two districts of the city. According to the State Emergency Service, preliminary data indicates that 27 people were injured, including three children. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, commercial facilities, utility structures, and vehicles sustained damage.

Tags: #assistance #kharkiv #urcs

MORE ABOUT

16:59 07.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

12:07 07.07.2025
In Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, UAVs hit recruitment center buildings, adjacent areas, there are injured – Ground Forces

In Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, UAVs hit recruitment center buildings, adjacent areas, there are injured – Ground Forces

09:59 07.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 27 – mayor

Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 27 – mayor

14:10 05.07.2025
The Ukrainian Red Cross shared its experience of humanitarian work

The Ukrainian Red Cross shared its experience of humanitarian work

12:45 05.07.2025
URCS vehicle damaged in Russian air attack

URCS vehicle damaged in Russian air attack

11:55 04.07.2025
URCS volunteers work at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian shelling in two districts of Kyiv

URCS volunteers work at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian shelling in two districts of Kyiv

20:33 03.07.2025
Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

13:37 03.07.2025
Two Ukrainian Red Cross Society volunteers receive highest intl awards for doctors

Two Ukrainian Red Cross Society volunteers receive highest intl awards for doctors

12:45 03.07.2025
Over 5,000 people receive training in psychological first aid within URCS, EU4Health project

Over 5,000 people receive training in psychological first aid within URCS, EU4Health project

12:41 03.07.2025
URCS intensifies mine action work on Black Sea coast

URCS intensifies mine action work on Black Sea coast

HOT NEWS

Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

Cabinet starts UAH 5,000 payments under Schoolchild Package service - Shmyhal

EBA calls for open discussion on controversial mobilization deferral policy in Ukraine

Investor interest in Ukraine is real but not yet reflected in capital – EBA Executive Director

President signs new package of sanctions against Russian financial schemes

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, sanction pressure on Russia with President of Swiss National Council

Starmer and Macron disagree on strategy on ending war in Ukraine

In June, Ukraine exports more electricity than imports for first time since Oct 2023 – DiXi Group

Nestlé launches production of vermicelli at new factory worth CHF40 mln in Ukraine

Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Sumy region: casualties, destruction, power outages reported – authorities

Yermak communicates online with advisers to leaders of Northern European and Baltic countries

Ukrainian MFA’s rep: Proper ‘denazification’ must begin from Moscow

Zelenskyy to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Kyivteploenergo continues to restore heating network in Solomiansky district after shelling

Poroshenko's lawyers file criminal complaint for not allowing politician to attend Recovery Conference in Rome

AD
AD