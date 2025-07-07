URCS assists victims after Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance at the site of Russian drone strikes in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

"The Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kharkiv region worked at the scene of the emergency together with other services. Volunteers carried out door-to-door visits in damaged apartment buildings and inspected surrounding areas to provide first aid to those affected," the organization reported on Facebook on Monday.

At present, Ukrainian Red Cross Society support points are operating in the areas impacted by the attack. These stations are distributing humanitarian aid, including emergency supply kits, hygiene products, drinking water, and tarpaulins.

As reported, enemy UAV strikes were recorded in two districts of the city. According to the State Emergency Service, preliminary data indicates that 27 people were injured, including three children. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, commercial facilities, utility structures, and vehicles sustained damage.