Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:40 17.07.2025

Military cadet kills two instructors

1 min read
In a training center in the Chernihiv region, during a shooting, a cadet fired shots from an automatic weapon at military instructors, resulting in their deaths, and the cadet was detained, the Chernihiv regional police reported.

"Yesterday, the police received information that on the territory of the training center, during a shooting, a cadet fired shots from an automatic weapon at military instructors. As a result of the injuries received, two servicemen died," the message on the regional police website said on Thursday.

The police detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Information about the incident was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Clause 1, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #shooting #military

