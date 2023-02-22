Zelenskyy addressing graduates of military academies in Odesa, Lviv: Ukrainians proud of their army, you can become such warriors

On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the graduates of Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy (Lviv) and the Military Academy (Odesa).

As the president noted, the Ukrainians will have to end the war unleashed by Russia with their own victory, while Ukraine itself will receive guaranteed protection for generations.

"There will be no enemy on our land. There will be no fetters on our people. There will be no humiliation on Ukrainians. There will not even be a thought somewhere in a foreign land that it is supposedly possible to attack Ukraine and get something from it for oneself. Exactly such a result you have to get in battles together with your soldiers, brothers and sisters in arms and our entire state," Zelenskyy said.

He said the Ukrainian people are proud of their army.

"This pride is honest. Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers deserve it for their courage and steadfastness. I am sure that you can become just such soldiers," the president said.

"Gentlemen officers! Soon you will go to the active army, to our Defense Forces. You will replenish the teams of combat brigades, some of you will lead units in new assault brigades that are just being formed. Always and everywhere – be brave and take care of your soldiers. Always and everywhere – take care of the honor of your units, believe in yourself and believe in Ukraine! Be worthy of the heroism of all those who have already shown themselves in the battles for Ukraine and Ukrainians! Be worthy of our victory. Ukraine's victory will be," he said.

Zelenskyy also separately addressed the parents and mentors of young officers.

"Choosing such a life path means the strength of a person, the strength of his family and the character of those who are close to this person. Thank you mothers and fathers of young officers, thank you mentors for allowing them to become a strong support for the army, state and people in such a decisive time," he said.