Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

The invaders in Donbas are deliberately and methodically destroying towns and villages, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Friday.

"The situation at the frontline, and in particular in Donbas near Bakhmut and Vuhledar, remains very acute. The invaders are not just storming our positions, they are deliberately and methodically destroying these cities and villages around them. Artillery, aircraft, missiles. The Russian army does not have a shortage of means of destruction," he said.

According to him, "it can only be stopped by force." "Our soldiers who hold the defense in the areas of Donbas are real heroes. I thank each and every one of you guys for your bravery," the president said.