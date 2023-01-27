Facts

20:44 27.01.2023

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

1 min read
Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

The invaders in Donbas are deliberately and methodically destroying towns and villages, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Friday.

"The situation at the frontline, and in particular in Donbas near Bakhmut and Vuhledar, remains very acute. The invaders are not just storming our positions, they are deliberately and methodically destroying these cities and villages around them. Artillery, aircraft, missiles. The Russian army does not have a shortage of means of destruction," he said.

According to him, "it can only be stopped by force." "Our soldiers who hold the defense in the areas of Donbas are real heroes. I thank each and every one of you guys for your bravery," the president said.

Tags: #donbas #zelensky #occupiers

MORE ABOUT

20:14 27.01.2023
Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

09:46 27.01.2023
Zelensky: Any trip abroad by govt officials must comply with NSDC’s decision

Zelensky: Any trip abroad by govt officials must comply with NSDC’s decision

09:36 27.01.2023
Zelensky: Defeat of ground terrorists’ forces may be answer to missile terror

Zelensky: Defeat of ground terrorists’ forces may be answer to missile terror

12:14 26.01.2023
Zelensky: War to end when Russians leave Ukraine

Zelensky: War to end when Russians leave Ukraine

09:32 26.01.2023
Zelensky thanks for birthday greetings: We have only one wish – victory

Zelensky thanks for birthday greetings: We have only one wish – victory

10:42 25.01.2023
Russia preparing for new wave of aggression – Zelensky

Russia preparing for new wave of aggression – Zelensky

19:47 24.01.2023
Country music performer Brad Paisley becomes ambassador of UNITED24 – Zelensky

Country music performer Brad Paisley becomes ambassador of UNITED24 – Zelensky

18:54 24.01.2023
Ukrainian president discusses defense cooperation, protection of Ukrainian energy sector, 10th Russian sanctions package with president of Finland

Ukrainian president discusses defense cooperation, protection of Ukrainian energy sector, 10th Russian sanctions package with president of Finland

18:26 24.01.2023
Ukraine wasn’t, isn’t going to attack Belarus - Zelensky on so-called ‘Non-Aggression Pact’ of Lukashenko

Ukraine wasn’t, isn’t going to attack Belarus - Zelensky on so-called ‘Non-Aggression Pact’ of Lukashenko

18:12 24.01.2023
Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

Five high-voltage substations in central, southern, southwestern regions hit as result of enemy missile attack on Jan 26 – PM

LATEST

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Brazil not to supply ammunition for German tanks that Berlin intends to transfer to Ukraine – media

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

Ukraine's Prosecutor General to US partners: Corruption crimes during war can be equated with looting

Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

AFU General Staff announces creation of world's first UAV crack companies

Volodymyr Klitschko meets with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Govt allows use of funds from Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation to finance eRobota program – PM

Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

UK ready to actively work on strengthening sanctions policy against Russia – FCDO representative

AD
AD
AD
AD