21:35 12.08.2025

Zelenskyy: Situation when withdrawing from Donbas is condition for ceasefire, then this is rather conditional exchange

President of Ukraine Volodymyr spoke about Russia's proposals to stop the fighting: "They just want us to give them Donbas."

"In my opinion, the story is not about the fact that the 'Russians' are offering Ukraine to withdraw from Donbas completely and for this they are also ready to withdraw from some territory. In my opinion, by and large, they are offering to simply not advance further, but not to withdraw from somewhere. And, I think, this is the point. Because the situation when withdrawing from Donbas is a condition for a ceasefire, then this is a rather conditional exchange," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

"This suggests that you are offered to withdraw from the territory that you control, and for this there is a ceasefire, that is, there will be no further offensive," he added.

According to him, the Russians understand that they will not get Kharkiv and Sumy region anyway.

"And, to be honest, they don't have the forces there on the Kinburn Spit, which blocks the seaport of Mykolaiv. It's not strategic for them. They just want us to leave Donbas, so that we give them Donbas," the president said.

