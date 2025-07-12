Occupiers shell 16 settlements in Ukraine's Zaporizhia region, killing 3 civilians – authorities

Russian forces carried out 566 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhia region over the past 24 hours, killing two civilians, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Over the past day, the occupiers launched 566 strikes on 16 settlements in Zaporizhia region," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He reported that Russian forces conducted seven airstrikes on Plavni, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, and Krasna Krynytsia, and deployed 394 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV drones) to attack Malokaterynivka, Yuliivka, Volne, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Scherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Preobrazhenka.

Additionally, 10 MLRS attacks targeted Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, and Novodanylivka, while 155 artillery strikes hit Zarichne, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

There were also ten reports of damaged apartments, private homes, and vehicles.

Fedorov said a 71-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were killed in the attacks.