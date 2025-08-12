Witkoff says Putin probably wants Ukraine to withdraw from Donbas – Zelenskyy

U.S. President's Envoy Steve Witkoff said that there should be territorial concessions from both sides, and that Putin probably wants Ukraine to withdraw from Donbas, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Witkoff said that there should be territorial concessions from both sides. That's how it sounded. And that Putin probably wants us to withdraw from Donbas. That is, it didn't sound like America wants us to withdraw. When we held two more NSA meetings, it became clear what Putin wants. This is not Trump's or Witkoff's proposal," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with reporters on Tuesday.

According to the president, it is necessary to hold three meetings: two bilateral, one trilateral – "and, probably, after the trilateral one, we will have a result."

"And, in principle, the American side is not against Europe witnessing some result. Why did I insist? Because in any agreements I have no security guarantees. Economic ones are the EU. And I want us to know when we will be in the EU. Because we are constantly blocked by one or the other. And I said: for this to be a general agreement, we need the presence of Europe," he said.