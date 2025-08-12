Identities of two more occupiers who tortured Ukrainian POWs established – SBU

The States Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense and the National Police, have identified and documented the war crimes of two more occupiers who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"These are officials of 'colony No. 7 of the Federal Penitentiary Service for Volodymyr region' of the aggressor country," the SBU said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In particular, according to information from the Ukrainian special services, the identity of the Russian citizen Alexei Khavetsky (born 12/23/1989) – deputy head of the regime facility, and his subordinate – Russian citizen Grigory Shvetsov (born 10/21/1998) – an employee of the operational department of the colony has been established.

As the investigation established, from July 2023 to October 17, 2024, both defendants tortured a group of Ukrainian prisoners held in a Russian prison.

"The victims were beaten with rubber batons, service dogs were set on them and tortured with electric shockers. In the cells, the prisoners were periodically left without food, water and medicines for a long time, and in the cold season – without warm clothing," the report reads.

In addition, as the SBU said, the prisoners were kept in overcrowded cells with other prisoners who suffered from acute infectious skin diseases.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators in absentia informed Khavetsky and Shvetsov of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by a group of persons in advance of the conspiracy).

As specified in the Ukrainian special service, the illegal actions of the defendants violate the requirements of the Geneva Convention for the Treatment of Prisoners of War of August 12, 1949.

Currently, comprehensive measures are underway to find and punish the occupiers for crimes against Ukrainian citizens.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).