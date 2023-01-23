Facts

18:05 23.01.2023

Occupiers fire at residential buildings, railway in Sumy region from artillery

On Monday, Russian occupiers fired at residential buildings and a railway in Vorozhba, Sumy region, from barrel artillery, said head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

"At about 14:00, the army struck from the barrel artillery. Ten shells exploded almost in the center of the city. There was a direct hit in an apartment building. One of the apartments was destroyed to the ground – a Russian shell flew in there. Three more houses have significant damage," Zhyvytsky wrote on Telegram.

He noted that as a result of the explosions, the utility rooms of local residents were destroyed: a summer kitchen, a shed, a bathhouse, a garage.

"The gas pipeline and electric lines were killed by fragments. The premises of the railway and tracks were also damaged. People, fortunately, were not injured," Zhyvytsky summed up.

Tags: #regions #sumy #shelling

