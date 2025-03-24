Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:49 24.03.2025

Yermak on attack on Sumy with 74 people injured: This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians

1 min read
Yermak on attack on Sumy with 74 people injured: This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians

Head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, released a video of the moment of the missile strike on the center of Sumy with the comment: "This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians."

"Sumy after the Russian strike. This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians. Look at this, 74 wounded at the moment, including children," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Earlier it was reported that 74 people were injured, including 13 children.

Tags: #missile_strike #sumy #yermak

MORE ABOUT

20:43 24.03.2025
Rescuers eliminate all fires after Russian missile strike in Sumy – Emergency Service

Rescuers eliminate all fires after Russian missile strike in Sumy – Emergency Service

19:24 24.03.2025
Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

18:58 24.03.2025
Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

18:36 24.03.2025
Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

18:21 24.03.2025
URCS helping victims of Russian missile strike in Sumy

URCS helping victims of Russian missile strike in Sumy

17:00 24.03.2025
Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office

Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office

16:02 24.03.2025
Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

14:26 19.03.2025
Work continues on clear strategy for further actions with partners – Yermak

Work continues on clear strategy for further actions with partners – Yermak

10:20 18.03.2025
Yermak about meeting of Ukrainian, US delegations: Great working meeting where concrete and substantive issues were discussed

Yermak about meeting of Ukrainian, US delegations: Great working meeting where concrete and substantive issues were discussed

18:55 17.03.2025
Yermak calls on Secretary General of Intl Maritime Organization to introduce enhanced measures to counter Russian shadow fleet

Yermak calls on Secretary General of Intl Maritime Organization to introduce enhanced measures to counter Russian shadow fleet

HOT NEWS

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

LATEST

Sybiha declares UAH 1.5 mln income for 2024

Govt completing development of by-laws for inventory of real estate for IDPs

NACP head Pavluschyk declares UAH 3.8 mln income for 2024

Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

G7 Ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's signing of law on establishment of Special Administrative Courts

Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Liashko declares UAH 1.5 mln income, Skoda Octavia for 2024

Energoatom plans to continue reducing terms of repair campaign at NPPs in 2025 – CEO

Health Ministry, World Bank launch new project to support healthcare transformation

AD
AD
Empire School
AD