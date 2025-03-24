Yermak on attack on Sumy with 74 people injured: This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians

Head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, released a video of the moment of the missile strike on the center of Sumy with the comment: "This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians."

"Sumy after the Russian strike. This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians. Look at this, 74 wounded at the moment, including children," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Earlier it was reported that 74 people were injured, including 13 children.