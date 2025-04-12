One person killed, four injured in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling

Russian troops have carried out massive shelling of Donetsk region, hitting 11 populated areas, killing one person and injuring four others, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"Over the past 24 hours, the police have recorded 3,531 attacks along the front line and residential areas. The attacks occurred in 11 populated areas ... In Pokrovsk, Russians killed a civilian and wounded another. An apartment building was damaged. One person was injured in Hryshyne, Pokrovsk community, and one in Zarichne of Lyman community. The enemy shelled Kostiantynivka with UAB-250 bombs and drones, one of which hit a civilian car - there is a wounded person," the National Police said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to police, 32 civilian buildings were destroyed, including 12 residential buildings.