Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:29 10.04.2025

One killed, five wounded in Dnipro, 13 injured as result of strikes in Nikopol

2 min read
One killed, five wounded in Dnipro, 13 injured as result of strikes in Nikopol

Five civilians from the city of Dnipro and 13 residents of the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region were wounded as a result of Russian shelling on Thursday, said head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

"We know of five people injured as a result of the missile strike on Dnipro. All have been hospitalized. A 55-year-old woman is in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition. One person died. Rescuers continue to tame the fire that broke out at the infrastructure facility," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Five of the injured in Nikopol were hospitalized, four of them in serious condition. "A 16-year-old boy and an older man were sent to medical facilities in Dnipro. The rest of the victims will recover at home," the head of the regional administration said.

Marahnets, Pokrovsk, and Chervono-Hryhoryivska communities of Nikopol district also came under fire. "The aggressor sent more than 30 kamikaze drones to the cities and villages. They also fired artillery. Among the damaged items were a store, two private houses, two outbuildings, three enterprises, and infrastructure," Lysak reported.

Earlier, it was reported that one person was killed and three were injured in Dnipro, as well as 12 injured in Nikopol

Tags: #shelling #nikopol #dnipro

