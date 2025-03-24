Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:24 24.03.2025

Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

Photo: https://t.me/prokuraturasumy/4095

Against the backdrop of a missile strike by Russian troops on the center of Sumy, First Lady Olena Zelenska expressed doubts about trust in a country that attacks residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

“School, high-rise building, private house. In Sumy, Russia again attacked with missiles residential areas and infrastructure, civilians. There are dozens of wounded, including children. Everyone in Ukraine feels the pain of this. And it is updated every day. How can we trust a country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families who only want peace?” she said on X Monday.

As reported, the number of victims as a result of the attack by the occupiers on a residential area of ​​Sumy has increased to 88 people, including 17 children.

Tags: #sumy #zelenska

20:43 24.03.2025
Rescuers eliminate all fires after Russian missile strike in Sumy – Emergency Service

18:58 24.03.2025
Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

18:49 24.03.2025
Yermak on attack on Sumy with 74 people injured: This is how Putin 'stops' hitting civilians

18:36 24.03.2025
Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

18:21 24.03.2025
URCS helping victims of Russian missile strike in Sumy

17:00 24.03.2025
Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor's office

16:02 24.03.2025
Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

20:15 12.03.2025
Enemy trying to break through border in Sumy region, but being destroyed by Defense Forces of Ukraine units

11:49 06.03.2025
Drone strikes destroy Nova Poshta terminal in Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing employee, burning thousands of packages

10:22 06.03.2025
One person killed as result of enemy UAV attack in Sumy

