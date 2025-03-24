Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

Photo: https://t.me/prokuraturasumy/4095

Against the backdrop of a missile strike by Russian troops on the center of Sumy, First Lady Olena Zelenska expressed doubts about trust in a country that attacks residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

“School, high-rise building, private house. In Sumy, Russia again attacked with missiles residential areas and infrastructure, civilians. There are dozens of wounded, including children. Everyone in Ukraine feels the pain of this. And it is updated every day. How can we trust a country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families who only want peace?” she said on X Monday.

As reported, the number of victims as a result of the attack by the occupiers on a residential area of ​​Sumy has increased to 88 people, including 17 children.