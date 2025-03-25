In Sumy, emergency recovery work continues at site of Russian missile strike, 30 wounded hospitalized – city council

Photo: https://smr.gov.ua/uk/novini/podiji/33545-u-sumakh-prolunav-vibukh.html

At the site where the occupiers' rocket hit a residential area in Sumy, 51 buildings were damaged, including 12 non-residential buildings, 34 apartment buildings and five private residential buildings, 30 wounded were sent to hospitals, and emergency recovery work is ongoing, Sumy City Council reports.

"Large-scale work is continuing at the site of the hit. Some 288 people and 39 pieces of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences. Fifty-one buildings were damaged, including 12 non-residential buildings, 34 apartment buildings and five private residential buildings," the website says.

The city council reported that 30 patients continue to receive treatment in hospitals.

It is noted that due to the destruction of infrastructure, 16 houses are left without heat supply, seven houses on Leonida Bykova Street are left without water supply, and seven houses are left without gas.

Representatives of the State Emergency Service and the National Police are also working at the site, carrying out measures to eliminate the consequences of the shelling, ensuring public safety and documenting the destruction.

Forty-six applications for inspection of damaged apartments were received.

Earlier it was reported that 101 people were injured as a result of the missile strike, 78 adults and 23 children sought medical assistance.