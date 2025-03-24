Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:21 24.03.2025

URCS helping victims of Russian missile strike in Sumy

1 min read

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are providing assistance to those affected by the Russian army's missile strike on the center of Sumy.

"Volunteers of the rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Sumy region are working at the scene of an emergency in Sumy. They are providing assistance to victims and transporting the wounded to medical facilities," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, as a result of the attack by the occupiers on a residential area of ​​Sumy, 74 people were injured, including 13 children. According to the city's infrastructure department, gas supply is missing in eight houses, hot water and heating - in 18, cold water - in six.

Tags: #sumy #urcs

MORE ABOUT

20:43 24.03.2025
Rescuers eliminate all fires after Russian missile strike in Sumy – Emergency Service

Rescuers eliminate all fires after Russian missile strike in Sumy – Emergency Service

19:24 24.03.2025
Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

18:58 24.03.2025
Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

18:49 24.03.2025
Yermak on attack on Sumy with 74 people injured: This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians

Yermak on attack on Sumy with 74 people injured: This is how Putin ‘stops’ hitting civilians

18:36 24.03.2025
Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

17:00 24.03.2025
Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office

Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office

16:02 24.03.2025
Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

12:00 24.03.2025
URCS volunteers participate in elimination of consequences of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

URCS volunteers participate in elimination of consequences of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

10:00 24.03.2025
Heads of URCS, Swiss Red Cross discuss further cooperation

Heads of URCS, Swiss Red Cross discuss further cooperation

15:59 22.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps those affected by Russian attack on Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps those affected by Russian attack on Zaporizhia

HOT NEWS

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

LATEST

Sybiha declares UAH 1.5 mln income for 2024

Govt completing development of by-laws for inventory of real estate for IDPs

NACP head Pavluschyk declares UAH 3.8 mln income for 2024

Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

G7 Ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's signing of law on establishment of Special Administrative Courts

Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Liashko declares UAH 1.5 mln income, Skoda Octavia for 2024

Energoatom plans to continue reducing terms of repair campaign at NPPs in 2025 – CEO

Health Ministry, World Bank launch new project to support healthcare transformation

AD
AD
Empire School
AD