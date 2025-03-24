URCS helping victims of Russian missile strike in Sumy

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are providing assistance to those affected by the Russian army's missile strike on the center of Sumy.

"Volunteers of the rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Sumy region are working at the scene of an emergency in Sumy. They are providing assistance to victims and transporting the wounded to medical facilities," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, as a result of the attack by the occupiers on a residential area of ​​Sumy, 74 people were injured, including 13 children. According to the city's infrastructure department, gas supply is missing in eight houses, hot water and heating - in 18, cold water - in six.