Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps almost 10 mln people since start of war

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided assistance to almost 10 million Ukrainian citizens.

"This is not only the provision of humanitarian aid with food, hygiene products and other essentials, but also assistance in restoring damaged housing, equipping shelters with household appliances, building temporary housing for temporarily displaced persons, restoring electricity networks," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society also implements programs of voucher support for vulnerable segments of the population who were forced to leave their homes due to the war.

"Our volunteers are on duty at railway stations, border checkpoints, meet evacuation trains, transport people with limited mobility, participate in the evacuation of the population from hot spots and provide assistance at the sites of liquidation of the missile strikes aftermath," the URCS said.

The first Red Cross centre on the territory of Ukraine was open in 1867 in Simferopol, the second one in December of the same year in Kamianets-Podilsky. As an independent national society, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society started to function right after the Founding Congress held in 1918 in Kyiv. However, at that time the Society failed to achieve international recognition of its independence and already in 1923-1925 the Ukrainian Red Cross Society officially became part of the Union of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies of the USSR.

More than a year after the collapse of the USSR (1992), the president issues a decree "On the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," according to which the URCS is the only national Red Cross Society in Ukraine, and its main task is to assist the public authorities of Ukraine in their activities in humanitarian sphere.

In 1993, the Society receives official recognition from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva and becomes a full member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The legal status and legal basis for the activities of the URCS is regulated by the law "On the Ukrainian Red Cross Society" passed by the Verkhovna Rada in 2002.