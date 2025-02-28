Facts

URCS volunteers working in Zaporizhia at sites of UAV hits

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) were assisting victims of the Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia.

“Zaporizhia: Last night, the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in the Zaporizhzhia region responded to the sites of Russian UAV strikes,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

As reported, as a result of the attack by Russian drones in Zaporizhia, one person was injured, residential apartments, private houses and garages were damaged, and apartments on the upper floors of a multi-story building caught fire.

