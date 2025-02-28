Facts

17:23 28.02.2025

Reps of French, Ukrainian Red Cross discuss cooperation issues

The delegation of the French Red Cross and the leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) discussed further cooperation issues.

“The main attention was focused on key areas of cooperation, which include humanitarian support, the development of social projects and strengthening the ability to respond to the challenges of war. The parties also discussed the issue of further support by the French Red Cross for the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and assistance to Ukrainians,” the URCS wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The delegation of the French Red Cross, headed by President Philippe Da Costa, met with President of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Mykola Polischuk and the URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko.

“International support is extremely important for us. We are grateful to the French Red Cross for their solidarity and assistance, which allows us to support Ukrainians,” Polischuk emphasized.

The delegation also visited the Lviv and Kyiv regional organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, where they got acquainted with the activities of the mental health and psychosocial support department, and attended a master class on first aid. The guests were able to see with their own eyes the scale of the destruction in Kyiv region, in particular the consequences of Russian shelling, by visiting a household that was recently hit by a Russian UAV attack.

 

 

