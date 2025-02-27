Facts

17:49 27.02.2025

In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

2 min read
In Kyiv region, 59 villages have been provided with access to drinking water thanks to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

 “Since 2024, the Ukrainian Red Cross has been successfully implementing a project to restore and provide equipment for critical public water infrastructure in the Kyiv region, which was damaged during the war,” URCS said on Facebook Thursday.

The project is carried out in several stages. In the first stage, the Ukrainian Red Cross formed a WatHab team consisting of the National Committee and regional and city branches, which assessed the needs of communities for equipment and materials. Based on the compiled lists, financial assistance was provided to local public sector organisations in Kyiv region, namely the municipal enterprises of Ivankiv and Poliske Village Councils and Vyshhorod City Council. The Ukrainian Red Cross purchased all the necessary tools and spare parts for the repairs. As a result, valves were installed on pipelines, and outdated pumping equipment was replaced with new, modern systems in all communities.

As of today, the Ukrainian Red Cross has purchased and delivered power tools, well pumps, motor pumps, control cabinets, frequency converters, fixtures, pipes, valves, taps, couplings, and other water supply equipment to communities, totalling almost UAH 7 million. The project has now reached 59 villages. As a result, access to water has significantly improved in three districts of Kyiv region: Vyshhorod, Ivankiv, and Poliske. The regional and local branches of the organisation were actively involved in the project, which enhanced their competence and efficiency.

The second stage of the project began in January 2025. It focuses on providing support to the communities in Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Dnipro regions. A partial needs assessment of local communities has already been completed.

The Ukrainian Red Cross is working primarily with representatives of local authorities, municipal water utilities, and organisations responsible for water supply to ensure that project strategies align with the needs of the communities and that effective feedback is gathered to achieve successful results.

 

