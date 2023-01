Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3 – Zelensky's talk with von der Leyen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held the first telephone conversation in the new year with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the presidential press service reports.

"The interlocutors discussed the expected results of the next Ukraine-EU summit, which will be held on February 3 this year in Kyiv, and agreed to intensify the preparatory work," the message says.