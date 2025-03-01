Facts

Meloni: Immediate summit between US, Europeans and allies needed

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for an immediate summit between the US, European states and allies to talk about solving challenges, “starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years.”

“What is needed is an immediate summit between the United States, European states, and allies to talk frankly about how we intend to deal with the great challenges of today, starting with Ukraine, which together we have defended in recent years,” she said, reports the Italian ANSA.

"This is the proposal Italy intends to make to its partners in the coming hours," she added.

"Any division of the West makes us all weaker, and benefits those who would like to see the decline of our civilization," the PM emphasized.

