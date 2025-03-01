Meloni: Immediate summit between US, Europeans and allies needed

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for an immediate summit between the US, European states and allies to talk about solving challenges, “starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years.”

"This is the proposal Italy intends to make to its partners in the coming hours," she added.

"Any division of the West makes us all weaker, and benefits those who would like to see the decline of our civilization," the PM emphasized.