13:55 25.02.2025

Costa to hold video conference with EU leaders to hear Macron about his meeting with Trump ahead of special summit

Costa to hold video conference with EU leaders to hear Macron about his meeting with Trump ahead of special summit
European Council President Antonio Costa is organizing a video conference of European Union leaders to hear French President Emmanuel Macron about his meeting with US President Donald Trump ahead of a special EU summit on Ukrainian security.

Costa announced this on Tuesday on his page on the social network X.

"To prepare for the Special European Council on 6 March, I am organizing a videoconference of the members of the EU Council, tomorrow morning, to hear a debriefing from President Emmanuel Macron on his recent visit to Washington DC," the President of the European Council wrote.

As is known, Costa recently announced the holding of an extraordinary meeting of the European Council on March 6, which will be dedicated to the security of Ukraine and the strengthening of European defense.

