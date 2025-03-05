Ukraine preparing for tomorrow's EU summit in Brussels – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine is preparing for the EU summit, which will be held on Thursday in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are preparing for the EU summit, which will be held tomorrow in Brussels. Everyone can see how quickly diplomatic events are developing," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

He also reported that the Ukrainian and U.S. teams have begun working on the meeting.

"Andriy Yermak and Mike Waltz spoke. There is positive movement, we hope for a positive result next week," the president noted.

In addition, he stressed the need to resume movement on the negotiation clusters for EU accession