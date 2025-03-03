Facts

Fico threatens to block EU summit over Ukraine's suspension of gas transit to Europe

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has threatened to block the European Union summit on Thursday to approve financial and military aid to Ukraine, Česke Novyny reports.

He intends to do this if the leaders of the European bloc do not support Bratislava's demand for the EU's call on Kyiv to resume natural gas transit through its territory.

"It may happen that I will block the adoption of conclusions on large-scale financial and military assistance to Ukraine in connection with the war," Fico said.

At the same time, he allowed the possibility of a compromise on Bratislava's proposal for gas transit through Ukraine.

Ukraine stopped transporting Russian gas in early 2025 after the expiration of the relevant contract with the Russian side. After Russian attacks on its gas infrastructure, Ukraine started importing gas from Slovakia. Kyiv justified the suspension of transit by saying that Moscow receives funds to finance the war in Ukraine through gas exports.

Fico called the situation when Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas through its territory and now imports it through gas pipelines from the EU a comedy and a mockery of common sense.

Slovakia would also like to add to the conclusions of the EU summit a provision on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Fico considers previous meetings of representatives of some European countries on Ukraine to be meetings in the interests of continuing the war. At the same time, he rejected initiatives aimed at arming Ukraine. According to him, this strategy has not yet worked and Slovakia will not participate in it.

"While most EU member states are in favor of continuing the war, Slovakia is in favor of peace. I reject the cries that Ukraine is fighting for us. Ukraine is harming us because it has taken measures that have increased the price of gas. Without gas from the east, we have no chance of being competitive," Fico said.

According to Fico, Slovakia has no objections to the proposed conclusions of the EU summit, which concern strengthening the European bloc's defense capabilities. In this context, Bratislava would welcome exceptions to EU budgetary rules and the possibility of using money for defense, as well as for civilian-military projects.

