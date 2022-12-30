Ukrainian air defense to become stronger, more effective in new year – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ukrainian air defense system will become even stronger and more effective in 2023 and eventually become the strongest in Europe.

"This year we have not only retained our air defense, we have made it stronger than ever. But in the new year, the Ukrainian air defense will become even stronger, even more effective," he said in a daily video address on Friday.

The head of state also said that in future the country's air defense system could become the strongest one in Europe.

"It will be a guarantee of security not only for our state, but for the entire continent," Zelensky said.