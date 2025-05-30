Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:38 30.05.2025

Senator Graham expects Ukraine-USA business relations to be directed to defense sector

1 min read
Senator Graham expects Ukraine-USA business relations to be directed to defense sector

Business relations between Ukraine and the United States should be directed to the defense sector, in which joint ventures will be created, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) believes.

During a press conference in Kyiv, Graham said he expects that these business relations will be directed to the military industry, that the U.S. military-industrial complex will sell Ukraine the weapons that we have developed. Other countries could buy them from us and supply them to Ukraine.

The senator said as for business relations, they will be directed to the defense sector, where joint ventures will be created.

According to him, the United States is going to start a business with Ukraine in the field of drones.

Graham said the United States will have a business relationship with Ukraine in the defense sector, and he expects Ukraine to be a good market for advanced U.S. weapons, which will be mutually beneficial for both countries.

Tags: #business #defense #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:58 30.05.2025
Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

20:35 30.05.2025
Senator Graham: Trump is very disappointed with Putin

Senator Graham: Trump is very disappointed with Putin

20:33 30.05.2025
Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

20:31 30.05.2025
Senator Blumenthal: Any plan to end this war must guarantee Ukraine's security

Senator Blumenthal: Any plan to end this war must guarantee Ukraine's security

20:28 30.05.2025
Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

18:15 29.05.2025
Sybiha's contacts with American side expected ‘quite soon’ – MFA’s spokesman

Sybiha's contacts with American side expected ‘quite soon’ – MFA’s spokesman

11:51 29.05.2025
Shmyhal discusses cooperation in defense industry with Finnish businessmen at BRAVE1 military technology exhibition

Shmyhal discusses cooperation in defense industry with Finnish businessmen at BRAVE1 military technology exhibition

20:40 28.05.2025
Dutch Defence Minister: At drone summit in Latvia, we will discuss how we can comprehensively support Ukraine

Dutch Defence Minister: At drone summit in Latvia, we will discuss how we can comprehensively support Ukraine

16:40 28.05.2025
EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

11:22 28.05.2025
Ukraine needs $30 bln to fully launch domestic defense production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs $30 bln to fully launch domestic defense production – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

Explosions heard in Desantnaya Bay in Vladivostok, Russia; Intelligence Agency conducts special operation – sources

Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: everyone in world should not bargain with aggressor, but force him to stop

LATEST

Ukraine hopes for participation of Turkish delegation in reconstruction conference in Rome in July – Sybiha

The negotiations on 2 June should lead to an unconditional ceasefire or increased support for Ukraine

In May, 888 cases of use of munitions containing dangerous chemical compounds by occupiers recorded

Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

Zelenskyy: Bulgaria confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

Fidan suggests holding meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, USA in Turkey under auspices of Erdogan

NATO Secretary General Rutte to take part in Vilnius Summit; Zelenskyy expected to participate

Sybiha: Ukraine demands reactions to Russia's bold statements at UN Security Council jeopardize peace process

Ukraine ready for dialogue with Russia, but demands clear, balanced proposals – Yermak

AD
AD