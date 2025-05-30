Senator Graham expects Ukraine-USA business relations to be directed to defense sector

Business relations between Ukraine and the United States should be directed to the defense sector, in which joint ventures will be created, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) believes.

During a press conference in Kyiv, Graham said he expects that these business relations will be directed to the military industry, that the U.S. military-industrial complex will sell Ukraine the weapons that we have developed. Other countries could buy them from us and supply them to Ukraine.

The senator said as for business relations, they will be directed to the defense sector, where joint ventures will be created.

According to him, the United States is going to start a business with Ukraine in the field of drones.

Graham said the United States will have a business relationship with Ukraine in the defense sector, and he expects Ukraine to be a good market for advanced U.S. weapons, which will be mutually beneficial for both countries.