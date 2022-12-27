Facts

18:41 27.12.2022

Italian PM informs that issue of providing air defense systems to Ukraine being considered – Zelensky

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Giorgia Meloni has informed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that the issue of providing air defense systems to protect the Ukrainian skies is being considered.

"Thanked Giorgia Meloni for solidarity and comprehensive support for Ukraine. Commended Italian government's allocation of additional EUR 10 million in aid. Mrs. Meloni informed that the issue of providing air defense systems to protect Ukrainian skies is being considered. We discussed the Peace Formula," Zelensky said on Twitter.

