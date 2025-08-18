Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:18 18.08.2025

First dpty PM announces launch of grant programs for missiles, explosives

2 min read
New grant programs for manufacturers of missiles, explosives and autonomous drones will be announced and launched next week, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said at the presentation of the draft Government Action Program in Kyiv on Monday.

"The grant program that we will announce next week is a missile program. These include cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and short-range missiles that can be used for air defense. We have already supported about 20 products in the missile program, you can see a new one now, and other missiles," he said.

Fedorov noted that grants for the production of explosives will be large - more than UAH 100 million, "conditionally for turnkey factories" that will use innovations.

"And [a grant program] for autonomous drones, because we will never have more people than the Russians, but the autonomy of drones needs to be increased, everything needs to be done so that we can work in the conditions of electronic warfare, which is currently developing, and in other difficult conditions where there is a problem with infantry," the first deputy prime minister explained.

According to him, grants are currently issued in the amount of UAH 0.5 million, UAH 1 million, UAH 2 million, UAH 4 million, but for this project the grants will be larger.

Tags: #grant #programs #defense

