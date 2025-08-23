Interfax-Ukraine
16:45 23.08.2025

General Staff records 143 combat clashes in past 24 hours

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 143 combat clashes over the past 24 hours. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram in operational information on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

"According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 95 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 174 guided air bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,197 attacks, including 73 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,417 kamikaze drones for destruction," the General Staff reports.

Tags: #general_staff #combat

