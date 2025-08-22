Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:02 22.08.2025

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Photo: https://www.kmu.gov.ua/

Ukraine received EUR 4.05 billion from the European Commission, including EUR 1 billion under ERA Loans and EUR 3.05 billion under the Ukraine Facility, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"Ukraine received EUR 4.05 billion — EUR 1 billion under ERA Loans, financed from frozen Russian assets, and EUR 3.05 billion under the Ukraine Facility for recovery and integration. This support strengthens both the state budget and the reconstruction process," she wrote on Telegram on Friday.

She thanked European partners. "Together, we are confidently moving towards the future of Ukraine in a strong and united Europe," Svyrydenko added.

Tags: #era #ukraine_facility

