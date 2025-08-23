Pastor Burns gong to Ukraine again

Photo: https://x.com/pastormarkburns

American evangelical pastor Mark Burns, who the media calls the personal spiritual adviser to US President Donald Trump, announced his intention to visit Ukraine again in the coming days.

“Leaving South Korea heading to Ukraine,” Burns wrote on the social network X on Saturday night, illustrating the message with a photo of himself in the airport waiting room.

Burns reportedly visited Ukraine in late March and early April of this year, when he participated in an interfaith religious forum that brought together representatives of religious denominations and communities working in Ukraine. He visited a military hospital, crime scenes of the Russian occupiers, and met with the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and a number of politicians.