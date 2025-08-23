Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:00 23.08.2025

Pastor Burns gong to Ukraine again

1 min read
Pastor Burns gong to Ukraine again
Photo: https://x.com/pastormarkburns

American evangelical pastor Mark Burns, who the media calls the personal spiritual adviser to US President Donald Trump, announced his intention to visit Ukraine again in the coming days.

“Leaving South Korea heading to Ukraine,” Burns wrote on the social network X on Saturday night, illustrating the message with a photo of himself in the airport waiting room.

Burns reportedly visited Ukraine in late March and early April of this year, when he participated in an interfaith religious forum that brought together representatives of religious denominations and communities working in Ukraine. He visited a military hospital, crime scenes of the Russian occupiers, and met with the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and a number of politicians.

Tags: #ukraine #visit #burns

MORE ABOUT

12:04 21.08.2025
Majority of Ukrainians believe EU membership will bring prosperity within a decade

Majority of Ukrainians believe EU membership will bring prosperity within a decade

20:29 20.08.2025
Austria to allocate additional EUR 2 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Austria to allocate additional EUR 2 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

20:28 20.08.2025
Meloni proposes to provide Ukraine with mechanism for collective assistance, but refuse to actually join NATO

Meloni proposes to provide Ukraine with mechanism for collective assistance, but refuse to actually join NATO

13:33 20.08.2025
Britain ready to deploy up to 30,000 troops in Ukraine off the frontline - media

Britain ready to deploy up to 30,000 troops in Ukraine off the frontline - media

20:56 19.08.2025
Pastor Burns speaks out in support of Ukrainian Council of Churches, calls Putin's demand to protect Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine impudent

Pastor Burns speaks out in support of Ukrainian Council of Churches, calls Putin's demand to protect Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine impudent

20:18 14.08.2025
EU believes that negotiations on Ukraine possible only after ceasefire

EU believes that negotiations on Ukraine possible only after ceasefire

20:14 11.08.2025
Trump says Russians ‘would have been in Kyiv in four hours if they went down the highway’

Trump says Russians ‘would have been in Kyiv in four hours if they went down the highway’

20:04 11.08.2025
Sybiha announces visit of CoE Secretary General to Kyiv in coming days

Sybiha announces visit of CoE Secretary General to Kyiv in coming days

19:40 11.08.2025
Trump clarifies talks with Putin to be in US state of Alaska, will be preliminary

Trump clarifies talks with Putin to be in US state of Alaska, will be preliminary

18:37 11.08.2025
Trump says he's going to Russia on Fri to see Putin

Trump says he's going to Russia on Fri to see Putin

HOT NEWS

Invaders lose 840 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

Russia wants to give ultimatums, delay war end – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Dragone: Issue of security guarantees and contingents of allied countries on territory of Ukraine is still ‘in its infancy’

Yermak reports on return of three more Ukrainian children, young men from Russia

Ukrainian defenders destroy 36 out of 49 drones used by enemy on of Aug 23

General Staff records 143 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Finnish President: Russia wants to continue war to expand control over territories

China talking about its readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – media

Zelenskyy speaks with South African President about support to end Russian war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy appoints Kolosov as head of Pokrovsk district state administration

EU transfers EUR10.1 bln revenue from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine over six months – media

More than 7,000 residents with limited mobility in Donetsk region already evacuated – regional administration

AD
AD