Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:47 22.08.2025

Almost 1,000 veterans work at Ukroboronprom - Smetanin

 Almost 1,000 veterans work at JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom), and their number has doubled over the past year, said Director General Herman Smetanin.

"Today, almost 1,000 veterans already work at the renewed Ukroboronprom. Over the past year, the number has doubled," he said at the VIII International Veterans Forum "Ukraine. Veterans. Security" in Kyiv on Friday.

He also said that today there are 1,470 vacancies at Ukroboronprom, where veterans are invited, in particular.

