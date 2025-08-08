Zelenskyy in his talk with Meloni: We share common vision of how to move toward real and fair peace

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni diplomatic work to bring peace and coordinated joint next steps, including with US President Donald Trump.

“I spoke with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni. It was a good conversation, where we share a common vision of how to move toward a real and fair peace. We coordinated our next steps, including contacts with President Trump, and agreed to stay in touch Thank you, Giorgia, for your principled stance and unwavering support,” he said on X.

According to Zelenskyy, Meloni "absolutely clearly" supports the position that European leaders should be involved in diplomatic work with the United States to establish peace. He noted that the European Union will participate in the restoration of Ukraine after the end of the war, so Europe's voice must definitely be taken into account.

The parties also exchanged details of recent contacts with other leaders. “It’s important for Ukraine that our partners are well-informed about the situation. We all want a defined and secure future for Europe,” the Ukrainian leader stressed.