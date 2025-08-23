Dragone: Issue of security guarantees and contingents of allied countries on territory of Ukraine is still ‘in its infancy’

The issue of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine to ensure peace after the end of the Russian war "is still in its infancy," emphasizes the head of the NATO Military Committee Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Dragone recalled that at meetings of the military leaders of the United States and the countries of the coalition of the Willing they are discussing "a unification of forces led by London and Paris, which, with the prospect of a peace process, wants to accompany the normalization of the situation in Ukraine."

"We are talking about the economy, security of the territory, airspace and much more. Their tasks also include organizing a system aimed at keeping Russia from new attacks," Dragone said.

To the question about security guarantees and whether there should be a presence of contingents of allied countries on the territory of Ukraine, which the Russian Federation is categorically against, Dragone replied: "These issues are part of international politics and negotiations with Moscow. But we in NATO have not spoken about this at all, have not even mentioned it."

"We know that the issue of contingents has been raised by individual countries, possibly at the bilateral level. But, I repeat, it remains in its infancy. The security guarantees that politicians agree on must set the context. For example: who decides on the ground, who violated the agreements - the Russians or the Ukrainians? Who develops the rules of engagement? What territory should be manned? Should soldiers only observe or also protect, and if so, with what weapons? Nothing has been determined," Dragone emphasized.

Dragone also recalled that NATO sent Ukraine weapons worth a total of $50 billion in 2024, with similar amounts planned for 2025.

"NATO countries provided 99% of all military aid. In 2024, it reached $50 billion. In 2025, we have already reached $33 billion, but by the end of the year we will match the previous figure," Dragone said.

"We intend to continue military aid and even increase it," he said.

He recalled that "about 40 days ago, together with President Trump and his advisers, we created a list of priority Ukrainian needs (PURL) - a list compiled by Ukrainians." Dragone said that allies "who are willing to participate in the program, without being members of the EU or NATO, finance the supply of American weapons, which are quickly delivered to Kyiv."

"To date, weapons worth one and a half billion dollars have been sent under the PURL program," Dragone said.

"There are three packages, each worth about EUR 500 million. The first was financed by the Netherlands in early August, the second the next day by Denmark, Finland and Sweden. The third was financed by Germany in the middle of the month," he said. According to the NATO representative, this primarily concerns air defense systems against missiles and drones, as well as ammunition of various calibers.