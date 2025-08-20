Ukrainian, Estonian PMs agree on meeting

Interfax-Ukraine
Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Estonia Yulia Svyrydenko and Kristen Michal discussed the issues of Ukraine's European integration and cooperation in the defense sector and agreed to meet "at the earliest opportunity."

"The key topic of the conversation is Ukraine's European integration. We are technically ready to open the first three negotiation clusters and count on Estonia's support so that Ukraine and Moldova move along this path together," Svyrydenko said in a Telegram channel on Wednesday evening, talking about communicating with her colleague in a virtual format.

According to her, they discussed defense cooperation separately. "We are grateful for Estonia's strategic decision to direct 0.3% of GDP to support Ukraine and for its readiness for joint projects. "The timely delivery of EUR 100 million of aid in the form of products from Estonian manufacturers is important. We have the potential to expand joint procurement, in particular through the SAFE mechanism," Svyrydenko said.

"We have agreed with our Estonian colleague to meet at the earliest opportunity," she added.

Svyrydenko also congratulated Michal on the Day of Restoration of Independence, which is celebrated in Estonia today.

