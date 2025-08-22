Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:11 22.08.2025

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

3 min read
Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed joint steps in Kyiv that could bring the actual end of the war closer, in particular, security guarantees.

"Today, we first discussed what our next joint steps could do to provide Ukraine and all of Europe with more security and bring the actual end of the war closer. The first step is providing security guarantees. We have reached an important understanding with the United States and all of our partners," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Friday.

The President noted that negotiations are currently underway virtually every day on the specific content of the security guarantee for Ukraine at the level of security advisors, at the level of the military, at the level of diplomats of all teams.

"The general goal, as it is formulated, both in the dialogue and with partners, should be guarantees like the fifth article of the NATO treaty, and these are really effective security guarantees. This is exactly the result we need to achieve," he emphasized.

The Head of State also reported that he had discussed with Rutte how to involve most countries in the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program.

"It is important that every month adds finances and effectiveness to the program. On average, this is a billion dollars per month, we talked with Mark, it could be a billion per month, it could be about one and a half billion, we need to work on this. We talked about how to involve more countries in this program," Zelenskyy added.

He emphasized the importance of providing adequate funding for programs that support the domestic production of Ukrainian drones.

"This was the second part of our conversation with our teams, exclusively about domestic production. Ukrainian production potential is much greater than our current financial capabilities. We are working to close this deficit," Zelenskyy said, adding that it amounts to approximately $6 billion.

The interlocutors also discussed key details of joint work for the sake of meaningful negotiations on ending the war.

"We hope that partners will help ensure at least a minimally productive position of the Russian side. We must force them to engage in diplomacy. Really strong sanctions are needed if they do not agree to a diplomatic solution to this war," he stressed.

Rutte arrived in Kyiv. Video and photos of the NATO Secretary General's stay in the Ukrainian capital were published on Telegram channels by Zelenskyy and the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

Tags: #zelenskyy #rutte #purl

MORE ABOUT

19:02 22.08.2025
Trump: I would not like to be at meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin

Trump: I would not like to be at meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin

12:17 22.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Army is most reliable security, but strong guarantees needed from all who want peace

Zelenskyy: Army is most reliable security, but strong guarantees needed from all who want peace

20:46 19.08.2025
Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

13:32 19.08.2025
US meetings strengthen transatlantic solidarity against Russia – MP Merezhko

US meetings strengthen transatlantic solidarity against Russia – MP Merezhko

13:02 19.08.2025
Ukraine security guarantees coming within days – Zelenskyy

Ukraine security guarantees coming within days – Zelenskyy

11:19 19.08.2025
Trump insists on Putin and Zelenskyy meeting to end war – media

Trump insists on Putin and Zelenskyy meeting to end war – media

10:51 19.08.2025
White House releases Trump-Zelenskyy photo with occupied territory mapWhite House releases Trump-Zelenskyy photo with occupied territory map

White House releases Trump-Zelenskyy photo with occupied territory mapWhite House releases Trump-Zelenskyy photo with occupied territory map

10:17 19.08.2025
Merz: Talks between Zelenskyy and Putin should take place within 14 days – media

Merz: Talks between Zelenskyy and Putin should take place within 14 days – media

10:09 19.08.2025
Zelenskyy ready for Putin one-on-one, then three-way summit

Zelenskyy ready for Putin one-on-one, then three-way summit

09:39 19.08.2025
Trump promised to help in the exchange of all for all military and civilian - Zelenskyy

Trump promised to help in the exchange of all for all military and civilian - Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Russia wants to give ultimatums, delay war end – Zelenskyy

NATO in contact with Poland regarding drone incident – ​​Rutte

Rutte: Security guarantees for Ukraine to consist of two levels

LATEST

Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia remains on one power line for more than three months

Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

Invaders advance in Serebriansky forestry after setbacks in Zoloty Kolodiaz and Stepnohirsk – DeepState

Polish Defense Minister announces opening of new training ground for Ukraine’s armed forces

Zelenskyy: Security guarantees are key to ensuring next generations of Ukrainians do not have war

Poroshenko's lawyers point out similarities between plot of SBI's expert examination of their client and Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy: After infrastructure of security guarantees written out, we to understand who and how can help

Zelenskyy on Lavrov's statements: I don't understand what security guarantees aggressor needs

Russia wants to give ultimatums, delay war end – Zelenskyy

AD
AD