Zelenskyy appoints Kolosov as head of Pokrovsk district state administration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Volodymyr Kolosov, who previously served as acting chairman of the district state administration and head of the Pokrovsk district military administration, as the chairman of the Pokrovsk district state administration of Donetsk region.

"To appoint Volodymyr Pavlovych Kolosov as the chairman of Pokrovsk district state administration of Donetsk region," reads the text of order No. 101/2025-rp dated August 23, published on the website of the head of state.

Kolosov, born in 1962, is a resident of Pokrovsk and worked at the local agricultural firm Agrotis until 2021. In 2021, he was elected as a deputy to the Pokrovsk District Council from the Order party and at the same time became deputy chairman of the district state administration. In 2023, he was appointed first deputy chairman of the Pokrovsk District State Administration.

On April 17, 2025, Zelenskyy dismissed Vladimir Zamotayev from the post of chairman of the Pokrovsk district state administration at his request, and since then Kolosov has been acting head of the district administration.м