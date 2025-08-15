Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:21 15.08.2025

Zelenskyy instructs MFA, President's Office to audit work with partners within defense coalitions

1 min read
Zelenskyy instructs MFA, President's Office to audit work with partners within defense coalitions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the President's Office, and instructed to conduct an audit of work with partners within defense coalitions.

"I instructed to conduct an audit of work with partners within defense coalitions, coalitions of stability of all our agreements. Everything should work. And also, by the way, to determine specific persons responsible for steps in our main areas," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

He reported on "a specific project with partners," and a specific person should be responsible for the success of this project.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the team of the Cabinet of Ministers, the President's Office, and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and instructed to update the foreign policy work plan for the period until the end of the year.

Tags: #zelenskyy #defense #audit

MORE ABOUT

19:18 15.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Tomorrow for everyone in Europe will start early, we preparing for appropriate talks

Zelenskyy: Tomorrow for everyone in Europe will start early, we preparing for appropriate talks

19:16 15.08.2025
Zelenskyy: On day of talks, Russians killing, and that says a lot

Zelenskyy: On day of talks, Russians killing, and that says a lot

15:12 15.08.2025
Macron and Zelenskyy agree to meet after Alaska summit - media

Macron and Zelenskyy agree to meet after Alaska summit - media

09:36 15.08.2025
Trump: More important meeting will be the one between Putin, Zelensky and myself – media

Trump: More important meeting will be the one between Putin, Zelensky and myself – media

20:44 14.08.2025
Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

17:25 14.08.2025
Zelenskyy concludes visit to London

Zelenskyy concludes visit to London

14:36 14.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

11:54 14.08.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at Starmer's residence

Zelenskyy arrives at Starmer's residence

10:02 14.08.2025
Zelenskyy in London plans visit with PM Starmer today - media

Zelenskyy in London plans visit with PM Starmer today - media

20:55 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Hope today we become closer to ending war

Zelenskyy: Hope today we become closer to ending war

HOT NEWS

US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

Azov reports clearing of Zoloty Kolodiaz, six villages from enemy and destruction of 271 occupants

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel enemy from Zoloty Kolodiaz, 31 sq km liberated

Trump on meeting with Putin: I think it's going to work out very well, and if it doesn't, I'm gonna head back home real fast

Zelenskyy: Tomorrow for everyone in Europe will start early, we preparing for appropriate talks

LATEST

US President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

White House confirms Trump-Putin 'three-on-three' meeting with Rubio, Witkoff

US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

General staff: Azov brigade liberates six settlements in Donetsk region

General staff: Azov brigade liberates six settlements in Donetsk region

Trump's plane lands in Anchorage

Trump-Putin summit set for 'three-on-three' format with Rubio, Witkoff

Trump's plane lands in Anchorage

Trump-Putin summit set for 'three-on-three' format with Rubio, Witkoff - media

Ukraine ramps up pressure on Russian invaders as enemy advances blocked

AD
AD