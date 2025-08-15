Zelenskyy instructs MFA, President's Office to audit work with partners within defense coalitions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the President's Office, and instructed to conduct an audit of work with partners within defense coalitions.

"I instructed to conduct an audit of work with partners within defense coalitions, coalitions of stability of all our agreements. Everything should work. And also, by the way, to determine specific persons responsible for steps in our main areas," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

He reported on "a specific project with partners," and a specific person should be responsible for the success of this project.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the team of the Cabinet of Ministers, the President's Office, and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and instructed to update the foreign policy work plan for the period until the end of the year.