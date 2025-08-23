Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:06 23.08.2025

Yermak reports on return of three more Ukrainian children, young men from Russia

Yermak reports on return of three more Ukrainian children, young men from Russia
Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

Three children and a young man, who were illegally taken from the Oleshky orphanage by the occupiers first to the temporarily occupied territory and then to the Russian Federation, were returned to Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, reported the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"For a long time, the children lived separated from their families, unable to leave due to the danger of occupation. Today, they are all home again, safe, on the territory of free Ukraine. Thanks to the State of Qatar for mediation and the team of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine for their dedicated work," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

