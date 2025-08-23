Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:13 23.08.2025

Zelenskyy speaks with South African President about support to end Russian war in Ukraine

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at his request and, in particular, stressed the importance of "the Global South sending appropriate signals and pushing Russia towards peace."

On Telegram on Saturday, Zelensky said that he had informed the South African leader about joint diplomatic efforts with partners and productive meetings with President Trump in Washington. "We must end this war, which no one except Russia has ever needed. We must stop the killing and destruction," Zelenskyy said.

"I have once again confirmed that I am ready for any format of meeting with the Russian president. However, we see that Moscow is now trying to drag things out even further. It is important that the Global South sends the appropriate signals and pushes Russia towards peace," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

According to him, they also discussed future contacts with partners, opportunities for joint work with the African continent to develop relations and ensure food security and platforms for dialogue.

