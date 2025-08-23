Interfax-Ukraine
13:13 23.08.2025

Invaders lose 840 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

The invaders’ losses during the day amounted to 840 units of military personnel and 118 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed five tanks, four combat armored vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 86 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks.

Air strikes cost the enemy 148 operational-tactical level UAVs.

Tags: #general_staff #military

