Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:41 22.08.2025

Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

2 min read
Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

It is necessary to introduce administrative liability for the use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems, believes head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky.

"It is necessary to introduce specific liability. We have a norm in the Administrative Code on violation of silence, but it provides for measurement with special equipment. In this regard, there are constant difficulties in recording and documenting," Vyhivsky said in a commentary to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

The head of the National Police emphasized that today a patrol police officer does not have the right to check the technical condition of vehicles of civilians.

"If this norm were adopted, there is a corresponding bill No. 9564, which provides for a technical inspection, then with the help of special devices that police officers will have, they will be able to measure the noise level and hold the person accountable," he noted.

Vyhivsky emphasized that today there is no such mechanism, although the National Police has repeatedly addressed this issue, in particular, to MPs.

"At the beginning of the war, they said that the Kyiv City Administration made some decisions, but this decision does not bear responsibility," the head of the National Police added.

He emphasized that taking into account enemy shelling, this issue is very important.

When asked what, in his opinion, the responsibility for such violations should be, Vyhivsky noted that it should be administrative responsibility, in particular, a fine, with the seizure of the vehicle until this design feature is eliminated.

Tags: #vehicles #administrative #loud

MORE ABOUT

16:14 13.08.2025
Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 30 armored evacuation vehicles for military medics with funds from UNITED24

Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 30 armored evacuation vehicles for military medics with funds from UNITED24

09:44 28.10.2024
Canada transfers LAV 6 armored vehicles to Ukraine for evacuation purposes

Canada transfers LAV 6 armored vehicles to Ukraine for evacuation purposes

13:57 06.09.2024
Ukrnafta finances purchase of 50 vehicles for snipers

Ukrnafta finances purchase of 50 vehicles for snipers

15:07 24.06.2024
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine receives 41 trucks from Germany

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine receives 41 trucks from Germany

12:49 03.11.2023
Kyiv hands over three more new modern fire trucks to State Emergency Service from German, Polish partners – mayor

Kyiv hands over three more new modern fire trucks to State Emergency Service from German, Polish partners – mayor

14:42 27.04.2023
NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

17:43 26.04.2023
Slovenia secretly transfers 20 armored vehicles to Ukraine – media

Slovenia secretly transfers 20 armored vehicles to Ukraine – media

10:19 05.01.2023
USA considering transfer of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

USA considering transfer of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

10:37 30.12.2022
USA considers sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Kyiv – media

USA considers sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Kyiv – media

14:18 19.10.2022
EU has evidence of Russian use of Iranian drones against Ukraine – Massrali

EU has evidence of Russian use of Iranian drones against Ukraine – Massrali

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

Russia wants to give ultimatums, delay war end – Zelenskyy

NATO in contact with Poland regarding drone incident – ​​Rutte

Rutte: Security guarantees for Ukraine to consist of two levels

LATEST

Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia remains on one power line for more than three months

Trump: I would not like to be at meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin

Invaders advance in Serebriansky forestry after setbacks in Zoloty Kolodiaz and Stepnohirsk – DeepState

Polish Defense Minister announces opening of new training ground for Ukraine’s armed forces

Zelenskyy: Security guarantees are key to ensuring next generations of Ukrainians do not have war

Poroshenko's lawyers point out similarities between plot of SBI's expert examination of their client and Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy: After infrastructure of security guarantees written out, we to understand who and how can help

Zelenskyy on Lavrov's statements: I don't understand what security guarantees aggressor needs

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

AD
AD