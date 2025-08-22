Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

It is necessary to introduce administrative liability for the use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems, believes head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky.

"It is necessary to introduce specific liability. We have a norm in the Administrative Code on violation of silence, but it provides for measurement with special equipment. In this regard, there are constant difficulties in recording and documenting," Vyhivsky said in a commentary to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

The head of the National Police emphasized that today a patrol police officer does not have the right to check the technical condition of vehicles of civilians.

"If this norm were adopted, there is a corresponding bill No. 9564, which provides for a technical inspection, then with the help of special devices that police officers will have, they will be able to measure the noise level and hold the person accountable," he noted.

Vyhivsky emphasized that today there is no such mechanism, although the National Police has repeatedly addressed this issue, in particular, to MPs.

"At the beginning of the war, they said that the Kyiv City Administration made some decisions, but this decision does not bear responsibility," the head of the National Police added.

He emphasized that taking into account enemy shelling, this issue is very important.

When asked what, in his opinion, the responsibility for such violations should be, Vyhivsky noted that it should be administrative responsibility, in particular, a fine, with the seizure of the vehicle until this design feature is eliminated.