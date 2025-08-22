Russia wants to give ultimatums, delay war end – Zelenskyy

Russia does not want to end the war, it wants to issue ultimatums, and use them to postpone the possibility of ending the war, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I think so, a week ago, or two weeks ago, it doesn't matter - Russia was where it is and was. It does not want, did not want, and will not want to end the war now. It wants to issue ultimatums, and use them to postpone the possibility of ending this war," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Friday.

The head of state said that the Russians are doing everything so that US President Donald Trump does not impose sanctions on them, and that the United States does not put pressure on them.

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of the United States joining the security guarantee for Ukraine.

"A union like this took place in Washington. Yes, it is still political, and only the first steps of our teams working on security guarantees have been taken, but this was an important signal from America and the president. Now, the Russians are trying to avoid meeting," he noted.

"The issue is not just about the meeting, the issue is that they do not want to end the war. The meeting is one of the components of how to end the war. This is not everything, this is one of the components," the president summed up.