Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:15 23.08.2025

China talking about its readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – media

1 min read
China talking about its readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – media

The German Die Welt, citing EU diplomats, reports that Chinese government circles have confirmed their readiness to take part in the peacekeeping contingent for Ukraine.

However, it is stressed that the government in Beijing will be ready to do so "if peacekeepers are deployed on the basis of a United Nations mandate."

"In Brussels, Beijing's plan has provoked mixed reactions. On the one hand, they say that the inclusion of countries from the Global South, such as China, could make it more acceptable to deploy foreign troops to monitor the world," Die Welt says.

"But on the other hand," the publication continues, "there is also a danger that China will primarily want to spy in Ukraine and take a clearly pro-Russian position instead of a neutral one in the event of a conflict," said a senior EU diplomat familiar with the current discussions.

Tags: #chine #government

MORE ABOUT

20:03 18.08.2025
Govt to finalize proposal on travel abroad of men aged 18-22 by end of week – Svyrydenko

Govt to finalize proposal on travel abroad of men aged 18-22 by end of week – Svyrydenko

12:12 18.08.2025
Defense tops Ukraine's 12-point government strategy plan

Defense tops Ukraine's 12-point government strategy plan

10:41 07.08.2025
Government restructures Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat

Government restructures Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat

20:50 06.08.2025
Farmers to get compensation of up to 80% of breeding animals cost, up to 25% for building farms

Farmers to get compensation of up to 80% of breeding animals cost, up to 25% for building farms

13:14 06.08.2025
Russia-Ukraine resolution at crucial stage – China FM

Russia-Ukraine resolution at crucial stage – China FM

12:17 06.08.2025
Care and rehab for freed Ukrainian captives improving - Shmyhal

Care and rehab for freed Ukrainian captives improving - Shmyhal

20:51 01.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses work with partners with govt members

Zelenskyy discusses work with partners with govt members

13:54 19.07.2025
Poroshenko calls military economy govt's main priority

Poroshenko calls military economy govt's main priority

13:56 17.07.2025
Svyrydenko: Our government is heading towards self-sufficiency - military, economic and social

Svyrydenko: Our government is heading towards self-sufficiency - military, economic and social

10:10 17.07.2025
Svyrydenko government shuffles cabinet with two new ministers, deputy PM, and three ministry changes

Svyrydenko government shuffles cabinet with two new ministers, deputy PM, and three ministry changes

HOT NEWS

Invaders lose 840 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

Russia wants to give ultimatums, delay war end – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Dragone: Issue of security guarantees and contingents of allied countries on territory of Ukraine is still ‘in its infancy’

Yermak reports on return of three more Ukrainian children, young men from Russia

Pastor Burns gong to Ukraine again

Ukrainian defenders destroy 36 out of 49 drones used by enemy on of Aug 23

General Staff records 143 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Finnish President: Russia wants to continue war to expand control over territories

Zelenskyy speaks with South African President about support to end Russian war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy appoints Kolosov as head of Pokrovsk district state administration

EU transfers EUR10.1 bln revenue from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine over six months – media

More than 7,000 residents with limited mobility in Donetsk region already evacuated – regional administration

AD
AD