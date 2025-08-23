China talking about its readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – media

The German Die Welt, citing EU diplomats, reports that Chinese government circles have confirmed their readiness to take part in the peacekeeping contingent for Ukraine.

However, it is stressed that the government in Beijing will be ready to do so "if peacekeepers are deployed on the basis of a United Nations mandate."

"In Brussels, Beijing's plan has provoked mixed reactions. On the one hand, they say that the inclusion of countries from the Global South, such as China, could make it more acceptable to deploy foreign troops to monitor the world," Die Welt says.

"But on the other hand," the publication continues, "there is also a danger that China will primarily want to spy in Ukraine and take a clearly pro-Russian position instead of a neutral one in the event of a conflict," said a senior EU diplomat familiar with the current discussions.