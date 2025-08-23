Ukrainian defenders destroy 36 out of 49 drones used by enemy on of Aug 23

On the night of August 23 (from 22:40 on August 22), the enemy attacked with 49 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of drone imitators from the directions of Shatalove, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of Russia, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08.30, air defense shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed UAVs and drone imitators of various types in the north, east and center of the country. Hitting 13 UAVs was recorded in seven locations in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions," the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.